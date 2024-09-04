Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,734,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 3,733,807 shares.The stock last traded at $78.79 and had previously closed at $78.75.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
