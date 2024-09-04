Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,734,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 3,733,807 shares.The stock last traded at $78.79 and had previously closed at $78.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after buying an additional 1,450,773 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.