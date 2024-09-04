Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

