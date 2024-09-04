Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lowered by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,373. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day moving average of $182.67. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

