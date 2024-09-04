VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $28,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 382,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,745,000 after acquiring an additional 148,707 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after acquiring an additional 249,112 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMH traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $224.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.88 and a 200 day moving average of $235.64. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.