Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.31

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.03. Upland Software shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 59,700 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Roth Mkm reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 33,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,798.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

