Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.09. 5,275,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 9,786,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $90,871 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Unity Software by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,576,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

