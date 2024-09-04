UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $603.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $552.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $605.00.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

