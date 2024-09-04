Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 11.5% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.46 or 0.00011126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and approximately $261.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00112952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,126,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,126,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.16349209 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1085 active market(s) with $133,498,468.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.