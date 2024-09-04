Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading Up 1.7%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $365.89 and last traded at $365.00. Approximately 307,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 922,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

