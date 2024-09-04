UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Up 1.4%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.77. 2,373,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,777,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.