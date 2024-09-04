U.S. Global Jets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 76,493 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 556% compared to the average volume of 11,665 put options.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JETS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,988. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

