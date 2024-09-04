Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 988,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 528,919 shares.The stock last traded at $7.22 and had previously closed at $7.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 112,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Read More

