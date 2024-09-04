Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

TSCO stock opened at $269.25 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.