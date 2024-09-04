Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 93,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $17.38.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

