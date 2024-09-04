Thomas Story & Son LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 4.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.33.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.85. The company had a trading volume of 255,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,822. The stock has a market cap of $215.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

