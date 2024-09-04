The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 85.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.74. The company had a trading volume of 73,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $371.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

