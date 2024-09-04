The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 4,906,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,035,813. The company has a market capitalization of $313.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

