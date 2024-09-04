The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KO opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

