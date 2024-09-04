The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.13

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 300729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 162,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

