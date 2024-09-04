Terra Classic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $438.92 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $438.92 million and approximately $16.86 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001109 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,710,519,560,803 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

