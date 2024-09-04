TD Securities Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.01. 56,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,682. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.38.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

