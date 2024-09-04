Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 285,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 710,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

TARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.99% and a negative net margin of 180.00%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

