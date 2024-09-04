Tangible (TNGBL) Trading Down 32.4% Over Last Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Tangible has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a total market cap of $32.42 million and approximately $154.87 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.01500133 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $93.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

