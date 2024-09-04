Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 990,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,546,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $69,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,568.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $69,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,283. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Symbotic by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after acquiring an additional 509,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

