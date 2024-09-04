Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.67

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $8.20. Sylogist shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 0 shares.
Sylogist Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sylogist
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.