Swipe Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Swipe has a market cap of $121.10 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 615,973,002 coins and its circulating supply is 615,971,005 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.