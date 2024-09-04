Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.20

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.
Suruga Bank Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16.
Suruga Bank Company Profile
Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suruga Bank
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.