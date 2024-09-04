SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CFO Sells $51,334.36 in Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony George Evers sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $51,334.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,848.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony George Evers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Anthony George Evers sold 83 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $249.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Anthony George Evers sold 2,000 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Anthony George Evers sold 2,000 shares of SurgePays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anthony George Evers sold 36,667 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $110,367.67.

SurgePays Price Performance

Shares of SURG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 76,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. SurgePays, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SurgePays by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in SurgePays by 3,541.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SurgePays by 50.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SurgePays by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

