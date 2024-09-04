Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 4,870 shares.The stock last traded at $5.82 and had previously closed at $6.04.

Studio City International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $644.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

About Studio City International

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.