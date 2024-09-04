Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYK opened at $360.49 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $362.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.84.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

