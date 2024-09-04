Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,792. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.