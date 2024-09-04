Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 802,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,321. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

