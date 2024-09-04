Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,659,000 after buying an additional 152,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 304,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,890. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

