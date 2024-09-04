Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $9.33 on Wednesday, hitting $947.20. The stock had a trading volume of 499,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $895.06 and a 200 day moving average of $825.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 876,900 shares of company stock worth $788,605,032 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.