Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,823 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,686,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,106,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,055,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,757,209. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

