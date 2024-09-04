Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 4th (ABNB, ANF, ASAN, CIEN, DLTR, ENPH, EPAM, GNK, JILL, KRG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 4th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $7.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

