Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock Price Down 4%

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 460,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,667,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAB

Standard BioTools Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $714.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $37.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Standard BioTools

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,775,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,618,015.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,117,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,080 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 1,775,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.