SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.95

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 4781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

