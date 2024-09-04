SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.95

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 4781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SRH Total Return Fund
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.