Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-787 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.37 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,150,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,173. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Sprinklr

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.