Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-787 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.37 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08 EPS.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of CXM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,150,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,173. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Sprinklr
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.