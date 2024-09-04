Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $196.0 million-$197.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.7 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.320-0.330 EPS.

CXM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,150,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,173. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

