SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is First National Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,988 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.5% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Trust Co owned about 0.52% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $110,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

