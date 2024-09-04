SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,639 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.04. 3,906,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,477. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

