SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.