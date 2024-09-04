SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.94. 2,267,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

