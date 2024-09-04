Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 16,281,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 25,043,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Sirius XM Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $12,858,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 353,860 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

