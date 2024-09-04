Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 71 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.44. 526,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,997. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

