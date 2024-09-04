Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $507.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $459.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

