Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,534 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

MCD stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.38. 190,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,009. The company has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

