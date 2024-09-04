Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,023.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 169,331 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 164,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,172. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

