Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 178,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,152. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

